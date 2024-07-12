Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Arisaig

2.12 Newmarket

Lou Lou's Gift and Miss Bodacious won handicaps well last time at this track, but those performances came in Class 4 and 5 company and they have been hit with 7lb and 9lb rises.

They may go on to prove well up to their new marks but Miss Bodacious's form has yet to be tested, while the only subsequent runner from Lou Lou's Gift's race was the two-and-three-quarter-length third, who finished last of eight at Carlisle next time.

Arisaig , who was twice the price of the pair on the first shows, has already run seven times, but she has won three times and connections have only just found out how to ride her.

Having been held up for the first time at Lingfield on her penultimate outing, she showed a serious change of gear to win going away. While she was only eighth of 30 in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, she couldn't have been more eyecatching.

Held up out the back by Jamie Spencer, she was still hard on the bridle two furlongs out, but darted violently to her right when switched and cannoned into another rival before being straightened up to finish third on her side.

She probably wouldn't have got that much closer as her run did look to be petering out close home, but she was beaten only two and a quarter lengths by the first filly on that side, Indelible, who has since gone up 13lb for finishing second in Listed company at Sandown.

Arisaig can race off the same mark as at Ascot and could be considerably better than that, especially as she will see out this 7f trip a lot better.

Arisaig 14:12 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read this next:

'She couldn't have been more eyecatching' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

