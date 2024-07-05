The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Haydock, Sandown and Carlisle on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Tiffany (2.40 Haydock)

Sir Mark Prescott won this in 2021 with subsequent Arc heroine Alpinista as a four-year-old and his Tiffany appeals most after an impressive success on the all-weather at Newcastle. That was in Group 3 company, but she was well on top at the finish to beat the 109-rated Darnation, winner of the German 1,000 Guineas, and this looks no stronger on paper despite it being a Group 2. She's won over 1m3f on soft ground and was no stronger than at the line last time, so should have no problem with the extra distance.

Regal Jubilee (3.00 Sandown)

I liked what I saw at Goodwood last time from Regal Jubilee and I think she might be hard to beat. Held up at the rear, she was denied a clear run repeatedly and had to be taken widest of all to mount her challenge but quickened up nicely to give the winner something to think about, ultimately being outstayed. The form of her Fred Darling second has worked out well and returning to a mile, and possibly front-running tactics, may suit better at this course.

Solanna (8.50 Carlisle)

Enjoyed a productive spell at the beginning of last year when stepped up to this sort of trip, winning three times and going up 16lb in the handicap. His form figures after his last victory don't make for great reading, but he tackled much better company in his only three turf starts, while the remainder of his runs before last time came over an inadequate mile. His run on the all-weather at Lingfield last month should have left him spot on for this and he finds himself rated 3lb lower than when a comfortable winner at Yarmouth last May, when he last tackled a Class 6 handicap on turf. Tom Eaves is an interesting jockey booking and this a long trip for the Newmarket-based trainer.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.