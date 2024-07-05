- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Epic Poet (3.15 Haydock)
A Listed winner in France at three, this gelding shaped well when runner-up in the Duke of Edinburgh last time and remains well treated on past form. David O'Meara won this race two years ago with a similar type for the same owners.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Yes I'm Mali (6.10 Nottingham)
Richard Fahey's colt overcame traffic to win with a lot more in hand than the margin suggests on his debut and can defy his penalty.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Solanna (8.50 Carlisle)
Drops into Class 6 company on turf for the first time since an emphatic win at Yarmouth last May and should be spot on after a run on the all-weather at Lingfield last month. He's 3lb lower than his last turf win and can make the long journey north worthwhile for John Butler.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
El Burhan (1.40 Beverley)
George Boughey's juvenile missed the Chesham Stakes on account of the quick ground and should find this surface more suitable.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Pedro Valentino (5.00 Haydock)
Reached a new peak on the clock when scoring over course and distance a month ago and horses returning to where their optimum rating was achieved are invariably worthy of note.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Two Tempting (2.25 Sandown)
Saw off two race rivals when scoring over course and distance last month, making it four wins from five this season.
George Bonds
