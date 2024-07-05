Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Epic Poet (3.15 Haydock)

A Listed winner in France at three, this gelding shaped well when runner-up in the Duke of Edinburgh last time and remains well treated on past form. David O'Meara won this race two years ago with a similar type for the same owners.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Epic Poet15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Yes I'm Mali (6.10 Nottingham)

Richard Fahey's colt overcame traffic to win with a lot more in hand than the margin suggests on his debut and can defy his penalty.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Yes I'm Mali18:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Solanna (8.50 Carlisle)

Drops into Class 6 company on turf for the first time since an emphatic win at Yarmouth last May and should be spot on after a run on the all-weather at Lingfield last month. He's 3lb lower than his last turf win and can make the long journey north worthwhile for John Butler.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Solanna20:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: John Butler

Newmarket nap 

El Burhan (1.40 Beverley)

George Boughey's juvenile missed the Chesham Stakes on account of the quick ground and should find this surface more suitable.
David Milnes

Silk
El Burhan13:40 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Pedro Valentino (5.00 Haydock)

Reached a new peak on the clock when scoring over course and distance a month ago and horses returning to where their optimum rating was achieved are invariably worthy of note.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Pedro Valentino17:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Clive Cox

Dark horse 

Two Tempting (2.25 Sandown)

Saw off two race rivals when scoring over course and distance last month, making it four wins from five this season.
George Bonds

Silk
Two Tempting14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jonathan Portman

