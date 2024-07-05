- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
Relentless Voyager
3.15 Haydock
Third in the Italian Derby last season, he had a few issues afterwards but ran away with a good handicap at Epsom on Derby day, and a steadily run race at York next time — even at 1m6f — simply didn't play to his strengths.
He had been held up to get the trip which didn't help, but I loved the way he put his head down and battled all the way to the line. Reunited here with Oisin Murphy, he can take another step forward and perhaps put a marker down for next month's Ebor.
