Play of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Senior tipster

Relentless Voyager

3.15 Haydock

Third in the Italian Derby last season, he had a few issues afterwards but ran away with a good handicap at Epsom on Derby day, and a steadily run race at York next time — even at 1m6f  — simply didn't play to his strengths.

He had been held up to get the trip which didn't help, but I loved the way he put his head down and battled all the way to the line. Reunited here with Oisin Murphy, he can take another step forward and perhaps put a marker down for next month's Ebor. 

Silk
Relentless Voyager15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

