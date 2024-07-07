The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ayr, Ripon and Wolverhampton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Winter Crown (2.55 Ayr)

Julie Camacho's yard has hit form in the last couple of weeks and can put another winner on the board courtesy of Winter Crown, who has gone very close in two starts on turf after a break. He was given plenty to do and only failed to reel in a well-treated class-dropper at Redcar in May and was beaten by just half a length last time by Jordan Electrics, who has franked the form by winning two times since. He's been left on the same mark as last time and can go one better here.

Sea La Venus (8.30 Ripon)

There's a suspicion Sea La Venus may want further than this, but she's well bred, being by Sea The Stars out of a Group-placed 1m4f winner, and could prove a lot better than this opening mark of 62. She showed promise on her on sole turf start at Newmarket in May, travelling well for a long way before failing to handle the Dip but staying on well enough under a hands and heels ride in fifth. That race has worked out well, with the second and third winning since, and the first three all have marks in the 80s, so she should have scope off this mark. William Haggas operates at 36 per cent strike-rate at the track and can enhance that figure here.

Restricted (8.40 Wolverhampton)

Restricted is yet to win in 11 starts, but he spent the majority of his juvenile days running over 7f and has proved himself to be much better over shorter this year. He ran okay in two 6f handicaps at Wolverhampton at the start of the year, but has shown improvement for the drop to 5f on the all-weather recently. He produced a joint-best RPR at Lingfield in April and bettered that when a neck second over course and distance 17 days later. That form is working out well, with the winner going in two times since and the third winning as well, and he remains on that same mark after a no-show on turf. He's well drawn in stall two and can get off the mark for Chelsea Banham back on the all-weather.

