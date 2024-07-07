Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Jesmond Dawn (9.00 Ripon)

Scored convincingly under Sam James when dropped to this trip at Redcar last time, with the front pair nicely clear. He's up 6lb to a mark of 64 but is unexposed and has the scope to rate higher, with both his brothers having run to RPRs in the 90s.

Paul Curtis

Jesmond Dawn 21:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Eyecatcher

Evoluir (8.10 Wolverhampton)

Billy Garrity's mount was returning from almost a year off when second at Newcastle last month and did well considering he challenged away from the favoured rail.

Steffan Edwards

Evoluir 20:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

The Punt nap

Restricted (8.40 Wolverhampton)

Is yet to win in 11 starts but has shown improvement for the drop to 5f on the all-weather recently and the form of his second over course and distance in April is working out well. He's well drawn in stall two and can get off the mark for Chelsea Banham.

Harry Wilson

Restricted 20:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Newmarket nap

Wattani (2.20 Ayr)

Alice Haynes holds the son of Starspangledbanner in some regard and he is expected to strike first time out.

David Milnes

Wattani 14:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Zaman Daar (9.00 Ripon)

Faded out of contention over seven furlongs at Yarmouth four days ago but may prove more effective over this shorter trip.

Dave Edwards

Zaman Daar 21:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Dark horse

Mr Freedom (3.45 Worcester)

Consistent type who has run well in defeat, including a respectable second to a good winner in the Sussex Champion Hurdle. Makes his return to hurdles after winning on the flat last time out and can go well.

George Bonds

Mr Freedom 15:45 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Sheena West

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

