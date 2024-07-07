Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Jesmond Dawn (9.00 Ripon)

Scored convincingly under Sam James when dropped to this trip at Redcar last time, with the front pair nicely clear. He's up 6lb to a mark of 64 but is unexposed and has the scope to rate higher, with both his brothers having run to RPRs in the 90s.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Jesmond Dawn21:00 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Eyecatcher

Evoluir (8.10 Wolverhampton)

Billy Garrity's mount was returning from almost a year off when second at Newcastle last month and did well considering he challenged away from the favoured rail.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Evoluir20:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

The Punt nap

Restricted (8.40 Wolverhampton)

Is yet to win in 11 starts but has shown improvement for the drop to 5f on the all-weather recently and the form of his second over course and distance in April is working out well. He's well drawn in stall two and can get off the mark for Chelsea Banham.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Restricted20:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Newmarket nap 

Wattani (2.20 Ayr)

Alice Haynes holds the son of Starspangledbanner in some regard and he is expected to strike first time out.
David Milnes

Silk
Wattani14:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Zaman Daar (9.00 Ripon)

Faded out of contention over seven furlongs at Yarmouth four days ago but may prove more effective over this shorter trip.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Zaman Daar21:00 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Dark horse 

Mr Freedom (3.45 Worcester)

Consistent type who has run well in defeat, including a respectable second to a good winner in the Sussex Champion Hurdle. Makes his return to hurdles after winning on the flat last time out and can go well.
George Bonds

Silk
Mr Freedom15:45 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Sheena West

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read these next:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Worcester 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ayr, Ripon and Wolverhampton on Monday 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

