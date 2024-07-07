- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Jesmond Dawn (9.00 Ripon)
Scored convincingly under Sam James when dropped to this trip at Redcar last time, with the front pair nicely clear. He's up 6lb to a mark of 64 but is unexposed and has the scope to rate higher, with both his brothers having run to RPRs in the 90s.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Evoluir (8.10 Wolverhampton)
Billy Garrity's mount was returning from almost a year off when second at Newcastle last month and did well considering he challenged away from the favoured rail.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Restricted (8.40 Wolverhampton)
Is yet to win in 11 starts but has shown improvement for the drop to 5f on the all-weather recently and the form of his second over course and distance in April is working out well. He's well drawn in stall two and can get off the mark for Chelsea Banham.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Wattani (2.20 Ayr)
Alice Haynes holds the son of Starspangledbanner in some regard and he is expected to strike first time out.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Zaman Daar (9.00 Ripon)
Faded out of contention over seven furlongs at Yarmouth four days ago but may prove more effective over this shorter trip.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Mr Freedom (3.45 Worcester)
Consistent type who has run well in defeat, including a respectable second to a good winner in the Sussex Champion Hurdle. Makes his return to hurdles after winning on the flat last time out and can go well.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Richard Birch's play of the day at Worcester
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ayr, Ripon and Wolverhampton on Monday
