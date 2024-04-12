The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Aintree on Saturday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Aintree on Saturday . . .

1.55 Aintree

Has seriously strong bumper form, having followed a defeat of subsequent Grade 1-winning chase Feronily by splitting Stellar Story, who has won the Albert Bartlett since, and Caldwell Potter, while he was also narrowly beat by Firefox, who has placed at the top level at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals. He was an authoritative winner on his hurdling debut over two miles before being beaten a neck in the Lawlor's of Naas, and while he was a touch disappointing in the Gallagher, he has plenty of speed and should be suited by Aintree's flatter track.

2.30 Aintree

Produced a big career-best RPR of 152 when upped to this trip in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day before going close in a Grade 2 at Ascot. Anthony Honeyball's nine-year-old reverts to handicaps from a good-looking mark of 140, having run well for a long way in the National Hunt Chase, and should appreciate this drop in trip and grade.

5.35 Aintree

Has barely even come off the bridle in winning his two bumpers easily, pulling 12 lengths clear of his rivals at Carlisle on his debut, form that has been franked by the second, third and fourth all winning races since and latterly defying a penalty at Doncaster. Connections opted to miss Cheltenham and he comes here fresh in the 'could be anything camp'.

