Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Corach Rambler (4.00 Aintree)
Last year's hero posted a career best Racing Post Rating when finishing a highly creditable third in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup and, provided he has fully recovered from those exertions, should make a bold bid to join the select list of dual winners of this race.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Kilbeg King (2.30 Aintree)
Produced a big career-best Racing Post Rating when upped to 3m at Kempton on Boxing Day before going close in a Grade 2 at Ascot. The Anthony Honeyball-trained nine-year-old reverts to handicaps from a good-looking mark having run well for a long way in the National Hunt Chase and should appreciate this drop in trip and grade.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Corach Rambler (4.00 Aintree)
Convincing winner 12 months ago and reached a new high on the stopwatch when a fine third in the Gold Cup. Sets a high standard.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Stattler (4.00 Aintree)
Best to ignore his latest run over the banks at Punchestown. Interesting on his earlier form.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Showboated (5.10 Wolverhampton)
Failed to beat a rival in first three starts, but much-improved effort on first venture into handicaps when not beaten far in fourth. Off the same mark and shaped like this extra furlong will suit. Shouldn't be left out of calculations.
Tom Gibbings
West Country nap
Casa No Mento (1.10 Chepstow)
Speedy mare who showed some class when winning at Hereford in November. Drying ground in her favour.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Published on 12 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:55, 12 April 2024
