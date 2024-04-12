Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Corach Rambler (4.00 Aintree)

Last year's hero posted a career best Racing Post Rating when finishing a highly creditable third in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup and, provided he has fully recovered from those exertions, should make a bold bid to join the select list of dual winners of this race.

Steve Mason

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

The Punt nap

Kilbeg King (2.30 Aintree)

Produced a big career-best Racing Post Rating when upped to 3m at Kempton on Boxing Day before going close in a Grade 2 at Ascot. The Anthony Honeyball-trained nine-year-old reverts to handicaps from a good-looking mark having run well for a long way in the National Hunt Chase and should appreciate this drop in trip and grade.

Harry Wilson

Kilbeg King 14:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Speed figures

Corach Rambler (4.00 Aintree)

Convincing winner 12 months ago and reached a new high on the stopwatch when a fine third in the Gold Cup. Sets a high standard.

Dave Edwards

Corach Rambler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Stattler (4.00 Aintree)

Best to ignore his latest run over the banks at Punchestown. Interesting on his earlier form.

Ron Wood

Stattler 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Showboated (5.10 Wolverhampton)

Failed to beat a rival in first three starts, but much-improved effort on first venture into handicaps when not beaten far in fourth. Off the same mark and shaped like this extra furlong will suit. Shouldn't be left out of calculations.

Tom Gibbings

Showboated 17:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

West Country nap

Casa No Mento (1.10 Chepstow)

Speedy mare who showed some class when winning at Hereford in November. Drying ground in her favour.

James Stevens

Casa No Mento 13:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Mr Toby McCain-Mitchell (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

