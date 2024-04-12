Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Saturday's play of the day on Grand National day

Master Chewy

5.00 Aintree

The difference in price between Found A Fifty (around 2-1) and Master Chewy (12-1) in the My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase is surely daft.

I'm not saying the Twiston-Davies representative would have beaten the Arkle runner-up had he not stumbled and come down after jumping two out, but he wouldn't have been far behind, and Aintree suits him much better than Cheltenham.

There is absolutely tons of early speed in this race, and while we've seen how well the pace can hold up on the chase course if they go sensible, Nickle Back doesn't really do sensible, but he is far too good to be allowed free rein out front.

Master Chewy 17:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

