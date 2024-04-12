Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
19:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
19:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Saturday's play of the day on Grand National day

Master Chewy

5.00 Aintree

The difference in price between Found A Fifty (around 2-1) and Master Chewy (12-1) in the My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase is surely daft.

I'm not saying the Twiston-Davies representative would have beaten the Arkle runner-up had he not stumbled and come down after jumping two out, but he wouldn't have been far behind, and Aintree suits him much better than Cheltenham.

There is absolutely tons of early speed in this race, and while we've seen how well the pace can hold up on the chase course if they go sensible, Nickle Back doesn't really do sensible, but he is far too good to be allowed free rein out front.

Silk
Master Chewy17:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2024 Grand National free bets: bet365 offer

Image link

Read this next:

'He has a much better chance than the bookmakers think' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 12 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 12 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips