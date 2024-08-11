The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow up a 7-2 winner on Sunday with three tips at Ayr and Kempton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Sun Petal (2.10 Kempton)

Didn’t show a great deal in three novice runs over 5f and again failed to sparkle when upped to 6f on her handicap debut at Thirsk last month, when looking outpaced from some way out. She’s bred to relish this longer trip and, having raced solely on fast turf, she could show major improvement now tackling an artificial surface for the first time, given she’s related to three all-weather winners, two of whom achieved their career-best form on this type of surface. She’s well drawn in stall one and could make a mockery of a mark of 49 now running over a suitable distance.

Rock And Royal (3.00 Ayr)

Opened her account at the sixth time of asking in a Yarmouth handicap last month, staying on powerfully to score by more than a length. She clearly appreciated the sounder surface and return to a mile that day and should be capable of following up, with the weights firmly in her favour.

Caprelo (5.00 Kempton)

Improved for the step up to this sort of distance when winning a shade cosily here in April, picking up well to lead with two furlongs to go and galloping all the way to the line under a mostly hands and heels ride. He lost nothing in defeat at Windsor in May, going down by just a length to one who is now rated 15lb higher after winning again since, and should resume winning ways back on this surface from just 1lb higher than last time.



