Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Elmonjed (7.10 Windsor)

Lightly raced sort who has shaped better than the result the last two times, particularly so when left poorly placed here last time. Remains with potential for trainer William Haggas and can prove himself to be fairly treated.

Matt Gardner

Elmonjed 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Huscal (6.10 Windsor)

This Charlie Hills-trained juvenile shaped with clear promise on his debut at Glorious Goodwood and can make the most of this easier opportunity.

Mark Brown

Huscal 18:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

The Punt nap

Sun Petal (2.10 Kempton)

Hasn't shown a great deal in her four starts, but they've all come over sprint distances and she's bred for this longer trip. The switch to an artificial surface could suit, given she's closely related to three all-weather winners, and it would be disappointing if she didn't prove better than a mark of 49 for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Sun Petal 14:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Speed figures

Pure Of Heart (5.00 Kempton)

Clocked a decent speed figure on her previous all-weather run. Should relish return to a Polytrack surface and will benefit from the exploits of Oisin Murphy.

Lee Sharp

Pure Of Heart 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Dark horse

Get It (7.10 Windsor)

The draw isn't too bad, as the last two winners were drawn high. Excellent recent form, and there should be a good pace battle early on, with Baldomero drawn near. Others will have to pick him off.

Liam Watson

Get It 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Baker

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

