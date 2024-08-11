- More
Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Elmonjed (7.10 Windsor)
Lightly raced sort who has shaped better than the result the last two times, particularly so when left poorly placed here last time. Remains with potential for trainer William Haggas and can prove himself to be fairly treated.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Huscal (6.10 Windsor)
This Charlie Hills-trained juvenile shaped with clear promise on his debut at Glorious Goodwood and can make the most of this easier opportunity.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Sun Petal (2.10 Kempton)
Hasn't shown a great deal in her four starts, but they've all come over sprint distances and she's bred for this longer trip. The switch to an artificial surface could suit, given she's closely related to three all-weather winners, and it would be disappointing if she didn't prove better than a mark of 49 for trainer Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Pure Of Heart (5.00 Kempton)
Clocked a decent speed figure on her previous all-weather run. Should relish return to a Polytrack surface and will benefit from the exploits of Oisin Murphy.
Lee Sharp
Dark horse
Get It (7.10 Windsor)
The draw isn't too bad, as the last two winners were drawn high. Excellent recent form, and there should be a good pace battle early on, with Baldomero drawn near. Others will have to pick him off.
Liam Watson
