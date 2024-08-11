Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Elmonjed (7.10 Windsor)

Lightly raced sort who has shaped better than the result the last two times, particularly so when left poorly placed here last time. Remains with potential for trainer William Haggas and can prove himself to be fairly treated.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Elmonjed19:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Huscal (6.10 Windsor)

This Charlie Hills-trained juvenile shaped with clear promise on his debut at Glorious Goodwood and can make the most of this easier opportunity.
Mark Brown

Silk
Huscal18:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

The Punt nap

Sun Petal (2.10 Kempton)

Hasn't shown a great deal in her four starts, but they've all come over sprint distances and she's bred for this longer trip. The switch to an artificial surface could suit, given she's closely related to three all-weather winners, and it would be disappointing if she didn't prove better than a mark of 49 for trainer Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Sun Petal14:10 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Speed figures

Pure Of Heart (5.00 Kempton)

Clocked a decent speed figure on her previous all-weather run. Should relish return to a Polytrack surface and will benefit from the exploits of Oisin Murphy.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Pure Of Heart17:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Dark horse

Get It (7.10 Windsor)

The draw isn't too bad, as the last two winners were drawn high. Excellent recent form, and there should be a good pace battle early on, with Baldomero drawn near. Others will have to pick him off.
Liam Watson

Silk
Get It19:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Baker

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more . . .

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson bids to follow up a 7-2 winner on Sunday with three tips at Ayr and Kempton on Monday  

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips