The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(3.30 Newton Abbot)

Put in a respectable effort after wind surgery and a 129-day break when sixth over hurdles at Huntingdon this month and connections now go straight over fences and enlist cheekpieces for the first time. This 2m5f trip should suit and the mount of Nico de Boinville has shown promise in bumpers and novice hurdles previously, most notably when chasing home Gitche Gumee at Stratford in a novice hurdle last October.

(5.03 Newton Abbot)

Not given a hard time after pulling far too hard on stable debut 16 days ago, this recruit to Emma Lavelle did well to only be beaten just over eight lengths in fifth behind Kingfast under the circumstances. That was a first run for 328 days so he should now strip fitter and also be able to find some cover with 13 opponents. His fourth at this venue a year ago under 12st behind Appreciate shows winning a race of this nature is within his capabilities.

(8.20 Cartmel)

Heavy ground would have been no help to Dressedforsuccess on his sole outing for James Latham at Carlisle in March. He still ran well, though, only being pulled up just before the last when his winning chance had gone. Now back with James Moffatt, the forecast good ground at his beloved Cartmel will see him in a much better light and he can rack up course win number six at the expense of likely favourite Time Leader.

