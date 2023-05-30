Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(4.50 Hamilton)

Bred to be better than a mark of 72 and looks set to improve now upped in trip and switching to handicaps.

Mark Brown

Hi Clare 16:50 Hamilton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.10 Beverley)

Well handicapped triple course and distance winner. Can be forgiven a lesser effort from the widest draw here last time, and is only 1lb higher than when just failing to reel in a subsequent winner here previously.

Paul Curtis

Ugo Gregory 15:10 Beverley View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.30 Newton Abbot)

Fancied to back up his easy win at Kempton last month on a first foray to the track for Ben Brookhouse.

David Milnes

Espoir De Teillee 16:30 Newton Abbot View Racecard

The Punt nap

(5.03 Newton Abbot)

Pulled too hard on stable debut so did well to only be beaten just over eight lengths. His fourth at this venue under 12st a year ago shows he can win a race of this nature.

David Dennett

Zoran 17:03 Newton Abbot View Racecard

Speed figures

(7.50 Cartmel)

Raised his game to score smoothly at Perth five weeks ago and a hat-trick could be on the cards.

Dave Edwards

Grey Skies 19:50 Cartmel View Racecard

Dark horse

(7.20 Cartmel)

Was a surprise winner at Wetherby last month but has remained in form with two seconds at Perth, both in competitive races, since. Has run well at Cartmel before and the booking of Brian Hughes is an obvious plus.

Rob Sutton

Sword Of Fate 19:20 Cartmel View Racecard

