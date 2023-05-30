Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Hi Clare (4.50 Hamilton)

Bred to be better than a mark of 72 and looks set to improve now upped in trip and switching to handicaps.
Mark Brown

Silk
Hi Clare16:50 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Ugo Gregory (3.10 Beverley)

Well handicapped triple course and distance winner. Can be forgiven a lesser effort from the widest draw here last time, and is only 1lb higher than when just failing to reel in a subsequent winner here previously.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ugo Gregory15:10 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Espoir De Teillee (4.30 Newton Abbot)

Fancied to back up his easy win at Kempton last month on a first foray to the track for Ben Brookhouse.
David Milnes

Silk
Espoir De Teillee16:30 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Fern O'Brien (5lb)Tnr: B F Brookhouse

The Punt nap

Zoran (5.03 Newton Abbot) 

Pulled too hard on stable debut so did well to only be beaten just over eight lengths. His fourth at this venue under 12st a year ago shows he can win a race of this nature.
David Dennett

Silk
Zoran17:03 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Speed figures

Grey Skies (7.50 Cartmel)

Raised his game to score smoothly at Perth five weeks ago and a hat-trick could be on the cards.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Grey Skies19:50 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Dark horse

Sword Of Fate (7.20 Cartmel)

Was a surprise winner at Wetherby last month but has remained in form with two seconds at Perth, both in competitive races, since. Has run well at Cartmel before and the booking of Brian Hughes is an obvious plus.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Sword Of Fate19:20 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Leonard Kerr

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 18:29, 30 May 2023
