Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Little Heron (3.10 Nottingham)
The Michael Bell-trained filly shaped well from off the pace when third at Kempton last time, and the long straight here should give her plenty of time to get rolling.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Vice President (7.30 Leopardstown)
Aidan O'Brien's sole representative was third on his debut here last month and the runner-up and fourth have both won since.
Charlie Huggins
Topspeed
Smart Charger (3.00 Yarmouth)
Appreciated the step up in trip when collecting gamely over course and distance recently and the figures suggest he can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Sixties Chic (5.05 Newbury)
Improving filly trained by Jack Channon who overcame a troubled run to beat several in-form sorts at Windsor last time. Looks capable of following up despite a 6lb rise in the weights.
Matt Gardner
Newmarket nap
Little Heron (3.10 Nottingham)
Ran a decent third on the all-weather last time and fancied to dominate from stall one for the in-form Michael Bell team.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Double Red (3.25 Newbury)
Slow start compromised his chances on handicap debut at Windsor last time. However, ran well there given the circumstances and not discounted if breaking on terms in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
