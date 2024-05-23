Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Divina Grace
3.00 Goodwood
In the valuable 1m4f fillies' handicap (3.00), I was quite interested in Sweet Fantasy until reading a quote from trainer James Owen saying she likes going left-handed on a flat track.
Goodwood could not be more different, so the selection instead is Divina Grace, who was on the up in a big way at the end of last season and may be able to defy top weight.
For her third win of the last campaign, Divina Grace beat Crystal Delight by a length at Newmarket and the runner-up has gone up 20lb since then.
Rae Guest's four-year-old couldn't quite complete a hat-trick in another valuable Newmarket race on her final start just over a week later, but she again ran a career-best in finishing second and there could be more to come from a filly who has hit the first two in seven of her 12 turf outings.
Goodwood missed most of Wednesday's rain and with a dry forecast from now on the surface should be fine.
Read more . . .
'He has been very solid at the track' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
'Everything looks in place for a big run' - David Jennings has three Friday fancies at the Curragh
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 6-1 winner with three tips at Goodwood and Haydock
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 6-1 winner with three tips at Goodwood and Haydock
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings