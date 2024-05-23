Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

3.00 Goodwood

In the valuable 1m4f fillies' handicap (3.00), I was quite interested in Sweet Fantasy until reading a quote from trainer James Owen saying she likes going left-handed on a flat track.

Goodwood could not be more different, so the selection instead is Divina Grace, who was on the up in a big way at the end of last season and may be able to defy top weight.

For her third win of the last campaign, Divina Grace beat Crystal Delight by a length at Newmarket and the runner-up has gone up 20lb since then.

Rae Guest's four-year-old couldn't quite complete a hat-trick in another valuable Newmarket race on her final start just over a week later, but she again ran a career-best in finishing second and there could be more to come from a filly who has hit the first two in seven of her 12 turf outings.

Goodwood missed most of Wednesday's rain and with a dry forecast from now on the surface should be fine.

Divina Grace 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Rae Guest

