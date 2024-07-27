The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Deauville, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Mqse De Sevigne (2.50 Deauville)

Won this race last year and secured her third Group 1 victory in the Prix d'Ispahan last time. Mqse De Sevigne beat the reopposing Blue Rose Cen by two and a quarter lengths in that Longchamp contest and there is little to suggest that form can be reversed here given the latter was seventh on her next start in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Mqse De Sevigne has been beaten only once in her last five starts, when chasing home Inspiral in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket last October, and her form figures of 2211 at Deauville make her considerably appealing to defend her crown.

Hi Royal (3.12 Pontefract)

Demonstrated some high-class form over a mile as a three-year-old, most notably when runner-up in the 2,000 Guineas. Hi Royal was also third behind four-time Group 1 winner Paddington in the Irish equivalent of that Classic at the Curragh where he finished a place ahead of Charyn. However, Hi Royal has regressed as a four-year-old this term, demonstrated by that fact he was beaten 25 lengths by Charyn in the Queen Anne Stakes last time. Kevin Ryan's son of Kodiac should benefit from the drop to Listed level here and he did beat the reopposing Flight Plan in that Royal Ascot Group 1. Hi Royal also beat Flight Plan and another of his rivals here, Dear My Friend, when finishing fifth in the Lockinge Stakes. Given that he split two top-level winners — Inspiral and Big Rock — in that Newbury Group 1, a reproduction of that form should be good enough to get him back to winning ways here.

Moonset (3.55 Uttoxeter)

Ran well to finish fourth and third in a couple of Irish point-to-points, the latter of which was won by Ideal Des Bordes, who struck in a Kempton maiden hurdle for Nicky Henderson in May. Moonset came close to making a successful rules debut in at this track in November when beaten a nose by Gamesters Guy. The winner went on to land another bumper by five and a half lengths at Carlisle as well as finishing third behind Union Avenue and Farland at Aintree. Union Avenue finished ninth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and Farland won his sole start since so the form looks rock solid. Moonset should be able to make a successful hurdling debut here providing he copes with the quickest ground he has encountered and a 253-day layoff.

