Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicapper's nap
Highwaygrey (3.42 Pontefract)
Not the force of old, but is nicely treated even on this year's form and has an excellent record over course and distance, winning four times from ten starts. A return to winning ways looks on the cards reunited with David Allan, who has steered this gelding to seven of his eight wins.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Life On The Rocks (3.42 Pontefract)
Richard Fahey's runner shaped a bit better than the result in an amateur riders' race over the course and distance last time.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Moonset (3.55 Uttoxeter)
Narrowly beaten by a subsequent winner on his rules debut at this track and should go one better under James Bowen.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Embesto (3.12 Pontefract)
Ran his best race yet when third in a Group 2 at Ascot last time and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Jet Of Magic (3.25 Uttoxeter)
Clocked best figures when successful over course and distance last July and made a pleasing return to the track after a lengthy break here in May.
Craig Thake
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
