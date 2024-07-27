Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap

Highwaygrey (3.42 Pontefract)

Not the force of old, but is nicely treated even on this year's form and has an excellent record over course and distance, winning four times from ten starts. A return to winning ways looks on the cards reunited with David Allan, who has steered this gelding to seven of his eight wins.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Highwaygrey15:42 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Life On The Rocks (3.42 Pontefract)

Richard Fahey's runner shaped a bit better than the result in an amateur riders' race over the course and distance last time.
Ron Wood

Silk
Life On The Rocks15:42 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Moonset (3.55 Uttoxeter)

Narrowly beaten by a subsequent winner on his rules debut at this track and should go one better under James Bowen.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Moonset15:55 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Newmarket nap

Embesto (3.12 Pontefract)

Ran his best race yet when third in a Group 2 at Ascot last time and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Embesto15:12 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Jet Of Magic (3.25 Uttoxeter)

Clocked best figures when successful over course and distance last July and made a pleasing return to the track after a lengthy break here in May.
Craig Thake

Silk
Jet Of Magic15:25 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

