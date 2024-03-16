The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Coco Mademoiselle (1.15 Chepstow)

Was pulled up on her handicap debut at Ascot but that disappointing effort came during a time when her trainer Dan Skelton was enduring a quiet spell. Skelton saddled ten winners in February, his lowest haul since September, but has already surpassed that tally in March including four winners at the Cheltenham Festival and a treble on Saturday. Coco Mademoiselle was second to Springtime Promise, when attempting to give 7lb to the subsequent Grade 2 winner at Huntingdon in January on her last start in novice company. She should be able to shoulder a penalty back in novice company here and testing conditions should not be a concern as she beat El Elefante, a four-time winner under rules for Lucinda Russell, by three and a half lengths on soft ground when winning her point-to-point at Tinahely.

Iberio (1.50 Chepstow)

The form of his Doncaster third has worked out really well with the winner Fenland Tiger, beating subsequent Eider Chase runner-up Prince Des Fichaux off a 7lb higher mark on his next start. The runner-up, Betterforeveryone, went one better off the same mark at the same track to land a seven-runner handicap by 14 lengths on his sole start since so Iberio faced a difficult task when bumping into those two progressive rivals when last seen in January. The seven-year-old competes off 2lb lower than that respectable effort here and is 3lb lower than when sent off the 7-2 joint-favourite at Exeter in November in a race which included subsequent Classic Chase heroine, Grand National Trial runner-up and Midlands National third My Silver Lining.

Oak Grove (4.45 Chepstow)

Bought for £250,000 after victory at Oldcastle last April and was fifth on his debut under rules in an Ascot bumper that has worked out well. Oak Grove finished eight lengths behind Celtic Dino, who beat a subsequent winner when third in a Listed event at the same track on his next start. The runner-up and third from Oak Grove's first start for Fergal O'Brien have won bumpers subsequently which suggests that the five-year-old should be able to do similar here.

