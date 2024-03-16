Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Coco Mademoiselle (1.15 Chepstow)

Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Springtime Promise on her penultimate start and Dan Skelton is in much better form than when she was pulled up on last month's handicap debut.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Coco Mademoiselle13:15 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Awesome Foursome (2.07 Huntingdon)

Has mostly run well in defeat since winning easily off a 5lb lower mark at Perth in September, and again looks weighted to go close with James Turner taking off 7lb.
Steve Mason

Silk
Awesome Foursome14:07 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: James Turner (7lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Try The Money (2.07 Huntingdon)

Showed improvement on handicap debut 17 days ago for Henry Oliver and can go one better this time.
David Toft

Silk
Try The Money14:07 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Henry Oliver

Speed figures

Roccovango (2.42 Huntingdon)

Has put up some decent figures in defeat in bumpers and hurdles including when just touched off here last month.
Craig Thake

Silk
Roccovango14:42 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Breizh Alko (1.50 Chepstow)

Strong-staying veteran has shown enough in two starts this term to suggest he retains his enthusiasm. Has won at this time of year the last two seasons, so he might be ready to peak again here.
Simon Giles

Silk
Breizh Alko13:50 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: James Best Tnr: Martin Keighley

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

'He was a big eyecatcher in a better race' - Tom Segal with two handicap hurdlers to back in Ireland     

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday 

Chepstow Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pot  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 16 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:33, 16 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers