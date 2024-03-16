Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Coco Mademoiselle (1.15 Chepstow)

Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Springtime Promise on her penultimate start and Dan Skelton is in much better form than when she was pulled up on last month's handicap debut.

Charlie Huggins

Coco Mademoiselle 13:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Awesome Foursome (2.07 Huntingdon)

Has mostly run well in defeat since winning easily off a 5lb lower mark at Perth in September, and again looks weighted to go close with James Turner taking off 7lb.

Steve Mason

Awesome Foursome 14:07 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Try The Money (2.07 Huntingdon)

Showed improvement on handicap debut 17 days ago for Henry Oliver and can go one better this time.

David Toft

Try The Money 14:07 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Henry Oliver

Speed figures

Roccovango (2.42 Huntingdon)

Has put up some decent figures in defeat in bumpers and hurdles including when just touched off here last month.

Craig Thake

Roccovango 14:42 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Breizh Alko (1.50 Chepstow)

Strong-staying veteran has shown enough in two starts this term to suggest he retains his enthusiasm. Has won at this time of year the last two seasons, so he might be ready to peak again here.

Simon Giles

Breizh Alko 13:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Martin Keighley

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

