Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Coco Mademoiselle (1.15 Chepstow)
Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Springtime Promise on her penultimate start and Dan Skelton is in much better form than when she was pulled up on last month's handicap debut.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Awesome Foursome (2.07 Huntingdon)
Has mostly run well in defeat since winning easily off a 5lb lower mark at Perth in September, and again looks weighted to go close with James Turner taking off 7lb.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Try The Money (2.07 Huntingdon)
Showed improvement on handicap debut 17 days ago for Henry Oliver and can go one better this time.
David Toft
Speed figures
Roccovango (2.42 Huntingdon)
Has put up some decent figures in defeat in bumpers and hurdles including when just touched off here last month.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Breizh Alko (1.50 Chepstow)
Strong-staying veteran has shown enough in two starts this term to suggest he retains his enthusiasm. Has won at this time of year the last two seasons, so he might be ready to peak again here.
Simon Giles
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on 16 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:33, 16 March 2024
