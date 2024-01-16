The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Luna Effect (1.10 Newcastle)

Newmarket trainer Roger Varian sends just Luna Effect up to Newcastle on Wednesday and the Sea The Stars gelding ought to take plenty of beating. His placed effort at Southwell last month can be upgraded as the leaders didn't come back and he was carried towards the unfavoured far side when runner-up there last week.

Top Gun Tina (1.45 Newcastle)

Top Gun Tina has strung together three good runs at the track recently and her turn is surely near. She could do with breaking better, but this longer trip gives her more time to catch up and there's real hope she'll improve for it on breeding. Half-brothers Alfred Richardson and Cusack stayed it well and both have tasted success at this venue. They got better with age, too, and my selection is having just her eighth start against mostly exposed sorts here.

Tantastic (2.55 Newcastle)

This isn't a bad 0-50 classified but Tantastic looks worth a play. His most recent win for John Wainwright came over course and distance off 61 and there were signs on his second start for Tony Coyle off a break of 177 days at Wolverhampton recently that he's about to run big. Finishing fourth was a good enough effort but the form received a couple of quick boosts when the second and third took both divisions of a Wolverhampton contest on Saturday night.

