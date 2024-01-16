Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

David's Diva (8.00 Kempton)

The Rod Millman-trained filly overcame a wide trip to win at Southwell last time and should be able to cope with a 5lb rise.

Steffan Edwards

David's Diva 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Rod Millman

The Punt nap

Luna Effect (1.10 Newcastle)

Roger Varian's sole runner on the card has a race in him off this mark with his last two placed efforts worthy of small upgrades.

Andrew Cooper

Luna Effect 13:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Tea Leaf Ted (7.00 Kempton)

Has shown improved form over course-and-distance twice recently and can deservedly get his head in front where it matters.

Dave Edwards

Tea Leaf Ted 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Dark horse

Well Paid Soldier (1.35 Southwell)

Well beaten when third last time out, but room for improvement as she steps down in trip. An in-form jockey and favourable weight also make her an interesting one to watch.

George Bonds

Well Paid Soldier 13:35 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Handicappers' nap

Damarta (2.45 Southwell)

Set a lot to do in a steadily run race on his first venture in handicap company at Uttoxeter, but showed enough to suggest he is capable of scoring off his current mark for the Olly Murphy yard.

Steve Mason

Damarta 14:45 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

