Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
David's Diva (8.00 Kempton)
The Rod Millman-trained filly overcame a wide trip to win at Southwell last time and should be able to cope with a 5lb rise.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Luna Effect (1.10 Newcastle)
Roger Varian's sole runner on the card has a race in him off this mark with his last two placed efforts worthy of small upgrades.
Andrew Cooper
Speed figures
Tea Leaf Ted (7.00 Kempton)
Has shown improved form over course-and-distance twice recently and can deservedly get his head in front where it matters.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Well Paid Soldier (1.35 Southwell)
Well beaten when third last time out, but room for improvement as she steps down in trip. An in-form jockey and favourable weight also make her an interesting one to watch.
George Bonds
Handicappers' nap
Damarta (2.45 Southwell)
Set a lot to do in a steadily run race on his first venture in handicap company at Uttoxeter, but showed enough to suggest he is capable of scoring off his current mark for the Olly Murphy yard.
Steve Mason
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read these next:
'He's clearly going the right way' - Phill Anderson with two tips for Wednesday's action at Kempton
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson goes for the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson goes for the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings