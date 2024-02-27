Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway gives his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Another Wednesday and another £50,000 Placepot guarantee is on offer at Kempton, so it makes sense to play the bet there.

The opening 5f maiden (5.30) is tricky as it’s a small field and only two places are on offer. Take on Soldiers Design with Mutasawi and Red Troop.

The 7f handicap (6.00) might be between Bits And Bobs and Lady In Havana. Bits And Bobs is one of my bigger fancies on the night, but Lady In Havana is the more consistent of them.

Condor Pasa is the form horse in the mile novice (6.30) following his third over course and distance last month. However, Creative Story must go in for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

The mile handicap (7.00) is the best race of the night and Gavi Di Gavi makes plenty of appeal from both a win and place perspective. Provided at least eight run, he is a banker.

The mile classified stakes (7.30) is a tough race and Kraken Diamond could go well in first-time cheekpieces. Rainbow Sign also goes in.

Holbache has a big chance in the 6f handicap (8.00) and goes in alongside Man On A Mission.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Mutasawi

4 Red Troop

6.00

1 Bits And Bobs

6 Lady In Havana

6.30

5 Condor Pasa

6 Creative Story

7.00

7 Gavi Di Gavi

7.30

3 Kraken Diamond

8 Rainbow Sign

8.00

4 Man On A Mission

7 Holbache

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

Read these next:

'It was a definite sign that he is on his way back to form' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.