Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Summerghand

1.45 Newmarket

If you had looked at all the forecasts on Monday night you'd have been expecting borderline heavy ground at Newmarket, so I backed Stewards' Cup winner Aberama Gold, but not a drop of the predicted rain fell and with not much forecast now, we're in line for some pretty quick conditions.

Aberama Gold had run his best race on a quick surface on his return so he's not out of it, but this ground brings more into the race, and I'm jumping back on to his stablemate and old favourite Summerghand , who was a massive eyecatcher when fifth here at the Craven meeting.

He was a couple of places behind Aberama Gold that day but there was a strong tailwind and he was the only hold-up horse to get anywhere near the leaders (he beat all of the other patiently-ridden rivals by three lengths and more), while he would have got closer still with a clean run through.

Summerghand is obviously still capable of some very warm handicap form, but he began this turf season on a mark 9lb lower than he finished the last one after a few below-par all-weather runs, and he's incredibly well treated off a mark of 95 despite his age.

The wind forecast (not much) is going to be in their faces rather than behind them this time, so there will be more of a level playing field, and I think he's an each-way bet to nothing with some firms offering as many as six places.

Summerghand 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow Monday's 85-40 winner with three selections from Newmarket and Goodwood

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

