'I'd be amazed if he's not on the premises' - why this horse can win at this year's Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2024 is out now and our leading preview panellists including Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen, Matt Williams, Tom Park, Maddy Playle and Sam Hardy have picked out some big-race selections for each of the four days at this year's Cheltenham Festival . . .

Tuesday

Firefox

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham)

Like many, I suspect, I think Ballyburn will probably win whatever race he runs in, but I reckon he'll go for the Baring Bingham. Firefox beat him on his hurdles debut anyway, and while neither horse will have been close to fully fit, Gordon Elliott still rates him after his non-staying run at Naas. His jumping is excellent, and hopefully he'll have the speed to see off the Mullins runners and Slade Steel, who may come here if Ballyburn doesn't.

Paul Kealy

Firefox 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

The Goffer

Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50 Cheltenham)

The Goffer proved his wellbeing when winning a challenge Flat race at Punchestown last month. Fourth in this race last year, nothing travelled better turning for home, and when you consider he was only six at the time, he ought to do even better this year, granted stronger waiting tactics.

Matt Williams

The Goffer 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Wednesday

Stay Away Fay

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10 Cheltenham)

I was impressed with Stay Away Fay despite his loss against more experienced chasers in the Cotswold Chase. That will have done him the world of good and Paul Nicholls will have left plenty to work on for this, so I expect him to take a big step forward. His novice chase form is strong and he looks a fair bet in a race that is sure to cut up drastically.

Tom Park

Stay Away Fay 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Coko Beach

Glenfarclas Chase (4.10 Cheltenham)

Coko Beach looked a total natural on his first foray over the cross-country obstacles at Punchestown last time and could be underestimated if taking up his entry here. He's an incredibly likeable and consistent performer. Dual winner Delta Work, who is going for the hat-trick, is preferred over 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

Maddy Playle

Coko Beach 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

OUT NOW: THE CHELTENHAM ULTIMATE GUIDE

YOUR UNBEATABLE COMPANION FOR FOUR DAYS OF FESTIVAL MAGIC

Race-by-race tips from Paul Kealy, Tom Park and Maddy Playle

Upping The Ante special with David Jennings and Johnny Dineen

Tom Segal's best bets for each day of Cheltenham

Expert jury featuring Gary Moore and Megan Nicholls

Gordon Elliott discusses his team with David Jennings

Cards for all 28 festival races

Available to buy in all independent newsagents, Co-Op stores in England and Wales, and other selected retail outlets, or you can order your copy here .

Subscribers to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate can read a digital version of the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide from 9pm on Thursday, February 29.

Thursday

Botox Has

Stayers' Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham) (2.50 Cheltenham)

With only two winning favourites in the past ten years this race has not been kind to punters, and I fancy an upset again this season in the shape of the Gary Moore-trained Botox Has. The improving eight-year-old has won two Grade 2s this season and could run a big race on only his second start in Grade 1 company. There was talk of connections bypassing this race in order to go to Aintree instead, but having won twice here in the past I think they will take their chance.

Sam Hardy

Botox Has 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

Crebilly

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (4.10 Cheltenham)

Of all the handicaps at the meeting, this one offers my most solid selection in Crebilly, who arrives here on a lenient-looking handicap mark of 140. Considering the Jonjo O'Neill-trained runner was about to beat Ginny's Destiny when unluckily falling in a chase on the Old course here in November, his current rating looks to have plenty of wriggle room. As long as he can avoid bad luck on the way round then I'd be amazed if he's not on the premises, and he rates a confident choice.

Johnny Dineen

Crebilly 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Friday

Johnnywho

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2.50 Cheltenham)

I'm fairly convinced we haven't seen the best of Johnnywho, who has been getting outpaced in decent enough company over trips around two and a half miles. He is a half-brother to a 3m5f winner and his dam won over four miles and he'll come into his own over a trip.

Paul Kealy

Johnnywho 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Fastorslow

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham)

All eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs, who attempts to go back-to-back following his victory last March. It's never an easy thing to do and plenty have failed, and my guess is that he will join that long list. Shishkin, Fastorslow and possibly even Gerri Colombe can put it up to the favourite, who has had a few hard races already this season, and that may well prove his downfall. Shishkin is a huge danger if on a going day, but a chance is taken with Fastorslow, who is likely to peak at the right time.

Johnny Dineen

Fastorslow 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Martin Brassil

