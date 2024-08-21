'The 25-1 on offer is far too big' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on the opening day of York's Ebor meeting

Harry Wilson is back with his advice for all seven races at York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday . . .

1.50 York

Symphony Group Handicap, 5½f

Harry's tip: Pocklington

Pocklington won his first two starts, latterly seeing off Army Ethos, who had been beaten just a neck in last year's Coventry. He may be flattered by the bare form, but he confirmed himself a smart prospect and didn't look out of place in Listed company next time. He travelled powerfully, quite keenly, when weakening in the Commonwealth Cup last time, but he's had a wind op since, which may help, and this intermediate trip could be ideal. He's still very unexposed after just four starts and his useful half-brother, Doctor Khan Junior, won at York and improved for a visor, so he looks interesting with that headgear retained.

Pocklington 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

2.25 York

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Rajeko (each-way)

Ruling Court cost a lot of money and looked exceptional when bolting up on his debut at Sandown last month, but he's very short in the market and I'd much rather have a bit each-way on Rajeko. He made up a lot of ground when winning on his debut at Windsor in June, when he got the better of three subsequent winners, and again kept on well when trying to come from last to first in the July Stakes. That form is strong, with the winner taking a Group 1, the runner-up going close in the Richmond and the third winning a Group 2, and the step up to 7f could bring about even more improvement. The 25-1 on offer is far too big.

Rajeko 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

3.00 York

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: King's Gambit

Irish Derby winner Los Angeles and Queen's Vase scorer Illinois need respect, but I think they'll struggle to give 5lb and 3lb respectively to King's Gambit. A devastating winner of the London Gold Cup, the three-year-old came from an impossible position to take second in the Hampton Court behind Jayarebe, who gave the form substance when chasing home Economics in a Group 2 in France, and bettered that when going down by half a length to Alflaila in the York Stakes last time. That form is a match for the favourite at the weights and he has shaped as if worth a go at this trip.

King's Gambit 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.35 York

Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Bluestocking

Bluestocking has found the winning groove this year, demolishing some smart rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes over this course and distance before getting the better of Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly, and she did nothing to harm her reputation when coming home well from near last to take second in the King George. She seems better suited to this trip, having lost only once at the distance to subsequent three-time Group 1 winner Warm Heart, and can continue the older brigade's recent dominance in this event.

Bluestocking 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.10 York

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Knightswood

Knightswood has been unlucky a few times this season. He was repeatedly denied a clear run before staying on strongly in 1m4f handicaps at Doncaster and Ripon, found himself too far back when fourth to Fairbanks at Newmarket in a race in which it paid to be prominent and met serious trouble in running when beaten little more than a length at Glorious Goodwood last time. He's been left on the same mark and is sure to be better suited to York's wide straight, while he shouldn't have any issue with the slightly longer trip.

Knightswood 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.45 York

Visit Irish Yearling Sale With ITM Fillies' Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Harvanna

This is wide open, but Harvanna still looks to be on a good mark after winning at Doncaster last month, where she got the better of Miss Attitude, and should enjoy the return to a same-sex race, having been a touch disappointing at Hamilton last time. She has form figures of 3111 against her own sex, which includes a victory over course and distance, and should confirm form with the shorter-priced Miss Attitude on 3lb better terms than when they met at Doncaster.

Harvanna 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

5.20 York

Sky Bet Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Yes I'm Mali

Yes I'm Mali was a very promising winner on his debut over 5½f, travelling superbly well and producing a power-packed finish to get the better of a subsequent scorer, despite a tardy start and trouble in running. He didn't show his true self behind subsequent Molecomb third Mr Lightside at Nottingham next time but he benefited from stepping up in trip when fifth on his nursery debut at Glorious Goodwood and is worth another chance returning to a more galloping track.

Yes I'm Mali 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Richard Fahey

Ebor meeting live blog

Join Stuart Riley from 10am on Wednesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day one of York's Ebor meeting, only on racingpost.com .

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Ebor festival free bets

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your enhanced 50-1 odds when you back Ryan Moore to win at Ebor this week . Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of £1

You will receive your £50 free bets instantly, credited as 5 x £10 free bets

Sky Bet Ebor festival sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New Customers Only.

Min/max Stake £1.

Free Bets Credited on Top of Winnings Within 72 Hours.

First Single & E/W Bet Only.

5 X £10 Bet Tokens.

Free Bet Stakes Not Included in Returns.

Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable.

Free Bets Expire After 30 Days.

Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+. Gambleaware.org

Read these next:

'I'm siding with two big Juddmonte outsiders' - Maddy Playle answers the burning questions for day one of the Ebor festival

York Ebor tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

'He’s ready for the next level' - star-studded group of challengers gather to take on City Of Troy in race of the season

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.