- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Woodstock City (2.30 Chester)
This Ian Williams-trained gelding has dropped a stone in the weights since making his British debut last December and also takes a significant drop in grade this afternoon. Now 4lb lower than when third over course and distance in a Class 2 handicap at the May meeting, he looks capable of taking advantage of his reduced mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Educating Rita (4.15 Haydock)
Connor Beasley's mount won with a good bit in hand at Hamilton on her nursery debut and looks capable of defying a 7lb rise.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Angel Hunter (4.45 Haydock)
Richard Hannon's juvenile finished fourth at Ascot last time and the runner-up has won his only start since.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Leonardo Dax (4.45 Haydock)
Gave his rivals a head start when slowly away on his debut but finished strongly in third and has plenty of scope for improvement on his second outing.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
The Big Chap (3.30 Galway)
Won a novice chase over course and distance last October but it is his good time when second at Leopardstown that puts him in with a shout here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Arrange (5.45 Haydock)
Partnered by usual rider David Nolan and the pair won twice last season. Looked as if she needed further last time and the extra two furlongs should be a positive.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more:
Tom Segal's play of the day at Galway
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Deauville, Chester and Haydock on Sunday
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Deauville, Chester and Haydock on Sunday
- Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at the Sunday Series meeting
- Smart View: tips for day five of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Deauville, Chester and Haydock on Sunday
- Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at the Sunday Series meeting
- Smart View: tips for day five of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings