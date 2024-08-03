Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Woodstock City (2.30 Chester)

This Ian Williams-trained gelding has dropped a stone in the weights since making his British debut last December and also takes a significant drop in grade this afternoon. Now 4lb lower than when third over course and distance in a Class 2 handicap at the May meeting, he looks capable of taking advantage of his reduced mark.

Paul Curtis

Woodstock City 14:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Eyecatcher

Educating Rita (4.15 Haydock)

Connor Beasley's mount won with a good bit in hand at Hamilton on her nursery debut and looks capable of defying a 7lb rise.

Steffan Edwards

Educating Rita 16:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

The Punt nap

Angel Hunter (4.45 Haydock)

Richard Hannon's juvenile finished fourth at Ascot last time and the runner-up has won his only start since.

Charlie Huggins

Angel Hunter 16:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Leonardo Dax (4.45 Haydock)

Gave his rivals a head start when slowly away on his debut but finished strongly in third and has plenty of scope for improvement on his second outing.

Lee Sharp

Leonardo Dax 16:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Patrick Owens

Speed figures

The Big Chap (3.30 Galway)

Won a novice chase over course and distance last October but it is his good time when second at Leopardstown that puts him in with a shout here.

Craig Thake

The Big Chap 15:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Dark horse

Arrange (5.45 Haydock)

Partnered by usual rider David Nolan and the pair won twice last season. Looked as if she needed further last time and the extra two furlongs should be a positive.

Liam Watson

Arrange 17:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read more:

Tom Segal's play of the day at Galway

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Deauville, Chester and Haydock on Sunday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.