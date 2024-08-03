The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Deauville, Chester and Haydock on Sunday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Darlinghurst (1.33 Deauville)

Successful on his first four starts in 2024, Darlinghurst may have finished last of eight when upped in class for the St James's Palace Stakes last time but the form of that Royal Ascot Group 1 has been boosted since. Darlinghurst finished a place behind 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, who bounced back to form at Glorious Goodwood in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes. Jerome Reynier's three-year-old should get back to winning ways now dropping back to the same Group 3 company in which he beat subsequent Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look at Chantilly in May.

Funny Story (4.05 Chester)

Gave 3lb to subsequent Wokingham winner Unequal Love when chasing home that rival at Newmarket on her seasonal debut. Funny Story was then beaten a neck by Raqiya, who went on to land a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday. Ralph Beckett's filly disappointed when last of 12 at on good to soft ground in a York Group 3 last time but the return to a quicker surface and the same Listed level that yielded her promising first couple of runs of 2024 should help Funny Story bounce back to form. Funny Story's neck defeat to Believing at Pontefract in August last year makes for especially good reading, given that winner has made the frame in three Group 1 sprints and landed a Curragh Group 2 on her last four starts.

Angel Hunter (4.45 Haydock)

Made a solid debut when third at Sandown before finishing fourth at Ascot last time. Angel Hunter was set to finish second before being collared late on so the drop to 6f from 7f should suit. The eventual runner-up at Ascot, Parole D'Oro has won an Epsom novice on his sole start since and the winner, Tiger Mask, was fourth in a Group 2 at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday so the form has a decent look to it. The Andrew Balding-trained son of Acclamation should make it third time lucky here.

