Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Enough Already 14:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (3lb) Tnr: Lee Carter Rose Donnelly 15:27 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Hugo Palmer Laoisman 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods Mr Irrelevant 20:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: Grant Tuer

Enough Already 2.05 Lingfield

His six wins have been at 1m/1m2f but he finished well for a close second when upped to 1m4f here in March; up 3lb but he wasn't far off his best with that eyecatching effort and should have more to offer at this trip; key player.

Rose Donnelly 3.27 Ayr

Unexposed filly who shaped pretty well before fading into fourth in Kempton maiden (1m3f, AW) last month; switches to turf for this handicap debut and probably still has more improvement to come.

Laoisman 8.00 Chelmsford

Took a while to get off the mark but he's making up for lost time, ending his 3yo campaign with two 6f wins and completing his hat-trick at Wolverhampton on his reappearance last month; well backed on that occasion and won with a bit to spare; 3lb rise looks generous given the third and fifth have won since (fourth also ran well next time).

Mr Irrelevant 8.20 Doncaster

Came good at seventh attempt, keeping on strongly to win readily by over 3l at Ripon (6f, soft) on Saturday; carries 6lb penalty but has plenty of scope for further progress and commands respect.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

