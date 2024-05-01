The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at the Punchestown festival on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Undeniable Alibi (3.40 Punchestown)

The five-year-old makes his first start in handicap company and he has a big opportunity to have a say in the finish after making huge strides for Gordon Elliott. Owned by Robcour, Undeniable Alibi comes into this contest having won one of his three starts over hurdles and placed third on his two other outings. An improved Racing Post Rating for each start suggests more improvement should be expected once again and he won't mind any juice in the ground as all his runs under rules have come in either heavy or soft conditions. The form of his third-place finish at Naas last time out can also be marked up as the fourth, Stoke The Fire, scored on his next start at Perth.

Lucky Lyreen (6.35 Punchestown)

The penultimate handicap hurdle is a wide-open contest and Lucky Lyreen brings some impressive form into the race to have every chance of delivering another solid performance. The Elliott-trained six-year-old landed a Down Royal bumper on his second start and has never looked back since, winning two of his five races over hurdles and finishing second and third on two further occasions. His first success in this sphere came over course and distance in February, a race which can be marked up as the runner-up, Kinturk Kalanisi, won at Navan next time out. Lucky Lyreen was freshened up before a career-best effort at Fairyhouse last month, while the return of Jack Kennedy in the saddle boosts his chances further of coming out on top.

Wingmen (7.40 Punchestown)

Willie Mullins often has his say in the bumpers at Cheltenham, but it's another Elliott selection I am keen on in the form of Wingmen. The six-year-old made an eyecatching debut when storming to an eight-length success in a Naas bumper in December, staying on strong and looking like one who will stay further in time. Although he finished well clear of the winner in third on his next start back at Naas, he travelled okay for most of the race and just lacked that extra pace on the line to the finish. He was equipped with a first-time hood that day, which is fitted again, so you'd like to think there is more to come from Wingmen as that effort came following a bit of a break.

