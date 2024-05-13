Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

He's Got Game 4.30 Windsor

Gelded prior to his very solid effort over course and distance (good) last month on handicap/seasonal debut, splitting subsequent winners; finished a clear second in that race, sticking on well; strongly respected up just 2lb.

Laoisman 6.35 Windsor

Took a while to get off the mark but he's making up for lost time, ending his 3yo campaign with two 6f wins and completing his hat-trick at Wolverhampton on his reappearance last month; had subsequent winners back in third and fifth last time and a 3lb rise for that success looks fair; major player again back on turf.

Loughville 7.05 Windsor

Off the mark at the seventh attempt when coming from the rear to lead close home at Bath (1m2f, heavy; second run after wind op) last month; up 4lb but she had a subsequent winner back in fourth last time and is open to more progress; key player.

Little Empire 8.30 Wolverhampton

Irish raider whose first four runs were on the Dundalk all-weather; only 3-1 here 16 days ago and overcame a troubled run to win going away; up 6lb but has the potential to go higher.

