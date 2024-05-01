Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Spindleberry (7.05 Punchestown)
Grade 1 runner-up last time who shapes as though this drop to 2m½f will suit. Also dropping in grade, she's another likely winner for Willie Mullins.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Undeniable Alibi (3.40 Punchestown)
Brings the most consistent form and runs off a workable mark on his handicap debut for Gordon Elliott. Will handle conditions and more improvement is expected.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Amroon (9.00 Chelmsford)
Back to form in second when a well-backed favourite at Wolverhampton last week and Rossa Ryan retains the ride. Win over 6f here in November has been well franked.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Rosa Applause (3.35 Lingfield)
The daughter of Blue Point won in good style on the all-weather last backend and had a good blowout on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Tuesday.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Little Rose (6.15 Doncaster)
Routed her rivals at Beverley a week ago and William Haggas's improving filly is 4lb well in despite her 6lb penalty.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Beachcomber (6.35 Punchestown)
Easy winner of a Pertemps qualifier at Huntingdon in January and looks well treated having gone up only 5lb to a mark of 125.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'She is improving and has a fitness edge' - Graeme Rodway with five Thursday fancies
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at the Punchestown festival on Thursday
'He appeals as an attractive bet' - Alan Sweetman with three tips for Punchestown on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:13, 1 May 2024
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at the Punchestown festival on Thursday
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at the Punchestown festival on Thursday
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals