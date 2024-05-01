Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Spindleberry (7.05 Punchestown)

Grade 1 runner-up last time who shapes as though this drop to 2m½f will suit. Also dropping in grade, she's another likely winner for Willie Mullins.

Mark Brown

Spindleberry 19:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

The Punt nap

Undeniable Alibi (3.40 Punchestown)

Brings the most consistent form and runs off a workable mark on his handicap debut for Gordon Elliott. Will handle conditions and more improvement is expected.

Liam Headd

Undeniable Alibi 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Handicappers' nap

Amroon (9.00 Chelmsford)

Back to form in second when a well-backed favourite at Wolverhampton last week and Rossa Ryan retains the ride. Win over 6f here in November has been well franked.

Paul Curtis

Amroon 21:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Marco Botti

Newmarket nap

Rosa Applause (3.35 Lingfield)

The daughter of Blue Point won in good style on the all-weather last backend and had a good blowout on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Tuesday.

David Milnes

Rosa Applause 15:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Little Rose (6.15 Doncaster)

Routed her rivals at Beverley a week ago and William Haggas's improving filly is 4lb well in despite her 6lb penalty.

Dave Edwards

Little Rose 18:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Beachcomber (6.35 Punchestown)

Easy winner of a Pertemps qualifier at Huntingdon in January and looks well treated having gone up only 5lb to a mark of 125.

Sam Hardy

Beachcomber 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: J J O'Neill Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

