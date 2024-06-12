Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Baltic 3.30 Yarmouth

Upped to 1m4f on last two starts with cheekpieces enlisted, when leading close home on handicap debut at Pontefract (good to soft) in September and asserting in final style late on at Doncaster (1m4f, good to firm) last month; this slightly shorter trip is a small concern and he's been raised another 7lb, but he very much looks the type to make further improvement.

Goblet Of Fire 8.15 Kempton

Progressive when upped to 1m1f+ by Nigel Tinkler last summer, winning three times on turf; fair winning juvenile hurdler for Nicky Henderson this winter; still has plenty of potential on the Flat.

Refuge 8.25 Hamilton

Returned to form when fourth at Ripon (5f, good) last week and there can be optimism he'll build on that now back at his favourite track; won this in 2022 (good to soft) and runner-up last year (good to firm); lots to like.

Wannabe Brave 8.45 Kempton

Took advantage of a reduced mark to score at Wolverhampton in April, then followed up at Chelmsford and Lingfield (unpenalised) late last month, all over 2m on all-weather; also had a course-and-distance win in 2022; the latest win was authoritative and going back up 4lb today may well underestimate him; big shout again.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

