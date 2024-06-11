Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Topspeed

Rinnovati (2.00 Yarmouth)

Has made the frame in all three starts this season, improving her rating each time, and can earn a deserved victory here.

Dave Edwards

Rinnovati 14:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Eyecatcher

Moyola (7.20 Hamilton)

Oisin Orr's mount ran well in defeat at Haydock last time, his first start back after wind surgery. A return to a track with a stiff finish should suit this dual Newcastle winner.

Steffan Edwards

Moyola 19:20 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Lucinda Russell

The Punt nap

Home And Dry (8.45 Kempton)

Deborah Faulkner’s six-year-old wasn't disgraced in two recent starts over hurdles and looks interesting in first-time cheekpieces off a career-low mark on his return to the all-weather.

Richard Russell

Home And Dry 20:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

Handicappers' nap

City House (6.40 Kempton)

Below form in two turf starts this year, but this race looks less competitive and the James Fanshawe-trained colt is of interest back at the scene of last October's impressive course-and-distance success.

Paul Curtis

City House 18:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket nap

The Terminus (6.10 Kempton)

The daughter of Too Darn Hot has been showing up nicely in her work on the Limekilns of late.

David Milnes

The Terminus 18:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Dubai Hills (7.20 Hamilton)

Lost his maiden tag when easily beating a useful yardstick last time. Jason Hart retains the ride and the son of Adaay can go in again.

Liam Watson

Dubai Hills 19:20 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Amy Murphy

