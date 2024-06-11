Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Topspeed
Rinnovati (2.00 Yarmouth)
Has made the frame in all three starts this season, improving her rating each time, and can earn a deserved victory here.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Moyola (7.20 Hamilton)
Oisin Orr's mount ran well in defeat at Haydock last time, his first start back after wind surgery. A return to a track with a stiff finish should suit this dual Newcastle winner.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Home And Dry (8.45 Kempton)
Deborah Faulkner’s six-year-old wasn't disgraced in two recent starts over hurdles and looks interesting in first-time cheekpieces off a career-low mark on his return to the all-weather.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
City House (6.40 Kempton)
Below form in two turf starts this year, but this race looks less competitive and the James Fanshawe-trained colt is of interest back at the scene of last October's impressive course-and-distance success.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
The Terminus (6.10 Kempton)
The daughter of Too Darn Hot has been showing up nicely in her work on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Dubai Hills (7.20 Hamilton)
Lost his maiden tag when easily beating a useful yardstick last time. Jason Hart retains the ride and the son of Adaay can go in again.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings