Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Packing Wisher

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Falcon Court

2.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Silver Up

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Danny Shum, who has enjoyed a glorious season with Romantic Warrior, is set to bounce back after an unexpected winner drought when he sends out two key chances on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Since his great champion triumphed on April 28, Shum has drawn a blank with all 37 runners he has saddled, and while none were overwhelming failures – many were at double-figure odds – it is far from being a confidence-booster.

But Silver Up, a recent transfer from rival Cody Mo, is good reason to believe the tide can turn when the four-year-old contests the Class 3 handicap (3.15) over a mile with the aid of an attractive inside draw in stall two.

Silver Up is a six-start maiden in Hong Kong, although showing promise with third placings in three of them. In Australia, the gelding was useful, winning at strong country tracks Bendigo and Pakenham for Grahame Begg before export.

Shum called on Hugh Bowman to partner Silver Up in both barrier trials for his new stable – he was never let loose in either of them – but Bowman cannot make the 8st 8lb weight and Lyle Hewitson, the multiple South African champion, has come in for the ride.

Interestingly, Mo will saddle the main danger, the in-form Romantic Laos, who won first time up for him in October after transferring from Jamie Richards at the end of last season. Bowman will be aboard top weight Red Hare King for the first time.

Shum also has excellent prospects with Packing Wisher in the feature St George’s Challenge Cup (1.40) over a mile. The son of So You Think is 0-4 but showed potential when battling on for third over course and distance last time.

The four-year-old has plenty of class and stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree, while his sire continues to build an outstanding record at stud. Bowman’s mount Kasa Papa is worth another chance as he is well handicapped on his Australian form and he had excuses last time.

David Hayes and Andrea Atzeni – the successful Lucky Encounter team – combine again with Falcon Court, who is due to break his duck at the eighth time of asking in division three of the Class 4 sprint handicap (2.10), in which High Percentage is the main threat.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

10 Lean Master

11 Speedy Chariot

1.40

3 Kasa Papa

8 Packing Wisher

2.10

2 High Percentage

12 Falcon Court

2.45

1 Beauty Waves

8 Fast Serve

3.15

6 Romantic Laos

7 Silver Up

3.50

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe

5 Colourful Emperor

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40pm

Happy Valley card

