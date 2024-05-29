Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Beverley

3.10: She's Got Bottle

Beltane had a close call here two weeks ago and he's respected along with Zozimus, who had a near miss at Newmarket on his last outing. Hartswood has possibilities back on turf after a short break, while five-time course winner Poet's Dawn also enters the reckoning. However, preference is for the hat-trick seeking She's Got Bottle, who was as good as ever with her win over C&D last time and is open to more progress.

David Moon

She's Got Bottle 15:10 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Cartmel

6.50: Imperial Data

This can go to Imperial Data, who returned from a layoff with a satisfactory run this month and may now resume the very good progress he made in the autumn. Tactical Affair did not run particularly well in a heavy-ground novice in March but the handicapper has lopped another 7lb off since and his stable debut three weeks earlier was perfectly respectable. Handicap debutant Kidman is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Imperial Data 18:50 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Hamilton

4.50: Arkenstaar

A few of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks a good opportunity for Michael Dods's course specialist Arkenstaar to bag a fifth course win with the form of his recent C&D success having been franked. Black Friday came home in third that day and rates the chief threat on 1lb better terms here ahead of Ayr scorer Vellner.

Peter Entwistle

Arkenstaar 16:50 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

Kempton

8.12: Shin Jidai

Fair Angellica still has more to come back on AW and she's high on the list, while Lou Lou's Gift should appreciate 7f and Zainabb isn't fully exposed just yet either. The Yarmouth handicap won by Shin Jidai four weeks ago represents rock-solid form though and she looks to have been leniently treated with just a 2lb rise. She can confirm those placings with Bigger Than Giga who is feared most.

Paul Smith

Shin Jidai 20:12 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Newton Abbot

2.58: Investment Manager

Any of the five could win if bringing their best form. Perhaps the safest play is Investment Manager who could run around here with his eyes shut. Juniper brings a progressive profile to the table and she edges Champagne Court for second preference.

Alistair Jones

Investment Manager 14:58 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Tipperary

4.33: Ephesus

It was probably a good race in which Ephesus came up shy at Chester where he was picked off late on by one ridden colder. He should be up to winning a maiden en route to something better. Himalayan Heights beat all bar the promising Highbury last time and he rates a danger, as does Invention who has run well in a good handicap. Young Churchill and Ob La Di are others to bear in mind.

Alistair Jones

Ephesus 16:33 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Wexford

7.30: Antrim Coast

Paul Nolan's runner Joyeux Machin is respected on account of a good course record but is a risky proposition after three failures to complete. This is a good opportunity for Antrim Coast who was taking on useful opposition when third at the Punchestown festival. Pray Tell is still a maiden but stays well and may be more reliable at this stage than several of the previous winners in the line-up.

Alan Sweetman

Antrim Coast 19:30 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

