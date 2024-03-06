Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Haston Clermont 3.45 Catterick
Lightly raced point runner-up who won at Lingfield (2m7f, good to soft) in December on second chase start and followed up at Wincanton (3m1f, heavy); beaten just a nose at Chepstow (2m7f, heavy) last time by a winner who has since defied a 6lb rise, and he has attractive claims up 4lb.
Burrows Hall 4.15 Catterick
In good form this season and improved for the step up in trip when winning comfortably over C&D (soft) last Tuesday, making virtually all; a 7lb penalty may not stop him if he can repeat that latest form.
Muy Muy Guapo 7.30 Kempton
Took his record to 0-16 when unplaced at Lingfield 33 days ago but that doesn't tell the whole story as he was badly impeded in the straight when making headway; dropped 2lb for that and he's one to consider.
Rogue Dream 8.00 Kempton
Stepped up on her novice/maiden form when chasing home a well-backed handicap debutante at Wolverhampton on Saturday, moving through the race like one who was ahead of her mark; that effort backed up by the clock and she's a major contender.
Published on 6 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 6 March 2024
