Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Ballinrobe

7.00: Whatsafellatodo

Jacksons Gold has another nice opportunity here, but not the first time, and his tendency to make a mistake at a crucial point often costs him. One that can be expected to punish any mistakes would be Whatsafellatodo (nap). The latter already a course-and-distance winner, should come on plenty from his recent course visit which was on the back of an absence and now sharper, those losses can be recouped. The Echo Boy and Bythesametoken should also take high rank.

Seamus Howard

Whatsafellatodo 19:00 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Richard James Daniels

Cartmel

4.05: Boombawn

The seven-year-old Boombawn (nap) was quite impressive when winning a Warwick beginners' event on his chasing debut and he can follow up over this shorter trip by beating Onemorefortheroad and Pay The Piper.

Colin Russell

Boombawn 16:05 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Leicester

5.20: Allonsy

Neither Pique' nor College Choir did themselves justice on their handicap debut so Allonsy (nap) can gain compensation for a narrow defeat at Windsor where she didn't flinch against a more experienced rival. City Saint's dam had some useful staying form for the yard and her daughter could be the main danger now switched to a turf handicap on this stiff course.

Emily Weber

Allonsy 17:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Huntingdon

4.55: Salvatore

It's likely there's plenty more to come from Salvatore (nap) and he should be hard to beat off the 5lb rise for his Kempton win. Sanitiser is capable of better and can chase the selection home, with recent winners Ez Tiger and King Otis also likely to be thereabouts.

Tim Mitchell

Salvatore 16:55 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Redcar

4.35: Maghlaak

Conditions will suit Machete on his British debut and Alpha Crucis (second choice) appeared to settle the stamina question for 1m2f when making up plenty of ground into third behind Maghlaak (nap) and Qitaal at Goodwood. However, there was much to like about the way the former responded to being niggled along some way out and this more galloping track can suit. Bill Silvers, back in fourth, can also play a part.

Emily Weber

Maghlaak 16:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charles Hills

Yarmouth

3.45: Hover On The Wind

Top of the list is Hover On The Wind (nap), who hit a personal best with his dominant display over course-and-distance 23 days ago and is not weighted out of this despite going back up 6lb. Last month's course winner Rhythmic Acclaim is feared most, although Watermelon Sugar scored in good style on the all-weather last time and looks interesting off the same mark on his switch back to turf.

David Moon

Hover On The Wind 15:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

