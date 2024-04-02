Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Balhambar 4.00 Ludlow
Fairly useful Flat-racer who has improved with experience over hurdles; kept on for respectable third in Huntingdon maiden (2m, soft) on last month's stable debut and should have more to offer in handicaps; tongue-tie added; strong contender.

Bustaam 4.15 Pontefract
Smart pedigree and started off with Andre Fabre; never that threatening in five runs for this yard last year but came good with a decisive success at Doncaster (1m2f, soft) ten days ago; raised 10lb for that 3l win but no surprise should he still be on a good mark.

Baileys Warrior 7.30 Wolverhampton
1-26 with her win coming in a weak four-runner contest at Lingfield (2m, Polytrack) in February; however, it's worth noting that she twice chased home the prolific The Craftymaster over C&D during the winter and there is nothing of his calibre in this field; interesting.

Trojan Truth 8.30 Wolverhampton
Largely consistent last year and returned from 201-day break with clearcut C&D win under Liam Wright ten days ago; recent 3lb rise ought to be manageable; makes strong appeal..

Read more . . .

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday 

Published on 2 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:00, 2 April 2024

