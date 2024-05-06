Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fiston De Becon 4.25 Warwick

Dual hurdle winner who made it 2-5 over fences when completing a double at Hereford (2m, good to soft) last month; that was a three-runner race but he forged clear to beat a well-backed rival from the Nicholls yard and is open to more progress; big player.

On Edge 5.30 Windsor

Won over 6f here (good) last October and was only beaten a neck on his return to action over the same trip (good to firm) a fortnight ago; usually seen over further, but won over 5f last September and has run well on soft ground; respected from 2lb higher.

Davidoc 5.35 Warwick

Had wind surgery prior to easily justifying favouritism in Plumpton maiden (2m, good) three weeks ago; may well build on that success and show further progress; mark unaltered; respected on handicap debut.

He Is A Cracker 6.05 Warwick

Off the mark at 13th attempt under rules when justifying favouritism with his 16l win over fences at Fontwell (3m2f, good to soft) in September; now returns to hurdling after a break but is only 3lb higher than last time and he had a near miss over C&D (good) last spring; big player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

