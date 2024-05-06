Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

3.25: Symbol Of Hope

Trip and ground wouldn't look optimal for a number of these but they're ideal for Symbol Of Hope, who's traditionally best in the spring and is fancied to complete a hat-trick in this race. Joy Choi rates the main danger after a solid comeback here last weekend.

Graham Wheldon

Symbol Of Hope 15:25 Bath View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: John & Rhys Flint

Beverley

3.05: Puella Law

The vote goes to Puella Law, who showed plenty of ability without winning last season including when runner-up over this C&D. Haydock winner Princess Alex and the unexposed AW winner Kindest Nation should also go well.

Colin Russell

Puella Law 15:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Curragh

3.35: Jumbly

Ryan Moore takes the ride on Jumbly, winner of four races for the Charltons. She started the season with a pleasing C&D second and can record her first win for Joseph O'Brien. Likely dangers are the unbeaten Vain Gloria who should be ready for this step up in class, and Magical Sunset who should improve from her seasonal/stable debut. Doom needs to improve but may do so.

Alan Sweetman

Jumbly 15:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Down Royal

3.20: Ottoman Style

A decent contest. Magic Tricks was by far the best of these over hurdles and was second in a point. He'll be hard to beat if taking to fences but Ottoman Style ran well against useful opposition on chase debut and stepping back up in trip will suit. He's been off a while but has a good record when fresh. Skippin Court has handicap experience and better ground will help while Sportinthepark is a fair hurdler who may well do better at this game.

Mark Nunan

Ottoman Style 15:20 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Conor Maxwell Tnr: Dermot A McLoughlin

Kempton

5.50: Sami Bear

Inoui Machin and Playtogetaway can go well, with the former standing every chance of reversing their Hereford placings over this longer trip. Another to consider strongly is a refreshed Sami Bear, who has a good record round here and he's receiving a stone and more from all his rivals.

Alistair Jones

Sami Bear 17:50 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Warwick

5.35: Davidoc

Handicap debutant Davidoc is taken to build on his Plumpton success and follow up. Jeudidee, who looks the type to do well this spring/summer, is second choice ahead of Commanding View and Isabella Bee.

Steve Boow

Davidoc 17:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Windsor

5.30: On Edge

Not many of these are solid, but On Edge is a reliable sort who has winning form here and should be able to cope with the return to 5f and a soft surface. The main danger looks to be Willingly who remains weighted to her best but she relishes soft ground so should appreciate the likely conditions. Libra Tiger and Ali Jewels complete the shortlist.

David Bellingham

On Edge 17:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Christopher Mason

