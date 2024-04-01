Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

El Saviour (3.00 Ludlow)

Showed improved form upped to this trip when making a winning handicap debut at Warwick and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the weights for the in-form Lucy Wadham yard.

Steve Mason

El Saviour 15:00 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

The Punt nap

Vintage Clarets (3.15 Pontefract)

He was in good form at the end of last season, winning two of his last three runs for Richard Fahey. He goes well fresh and conditions should suit, which points to him picking up where he left off last year.

Laurence Morter

Vintage Clarets 15:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

King’s Coronation (6.00 Wolverhampton)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old looks the right type to step forward from his debut and should take the beating in the maiden event.

David Toft

King's Coronation 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Justus (2.45 Pontefract)

Has been In decent form over hurdles this winter for Micky Hammond and best Flat time performance came in similar conditions at Doncaster a year ago.

Craig Thake

Justus 14:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb) Tnr: Micky Hammond

West Country nap

Before Midnight (4.30 Ludlow)

Brings good form to this level and has a good record fresh. Track and trip should suit, as does the dry forecast.

James Stevens

Before Midnight 16:30 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Still Standing (4.55 Wolverhampton)

Finished really well over course and distance when third last month. He's running off a lower weight this time out and can go close again.

George Bonds

Still Standing 16:55 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (3lb) Tnr: Alexandra Dunn

