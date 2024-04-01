Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
El Saviour (3.00 Ludlow)
Showed improved form upped to this trip when making a winning handicap debut at Warwick and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the weights for the in-form Lucy Wadham yard.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Vintage Clarets (3.15 Pontefract)
He was in good form at the end of last season, winning two of his last three runs for Richard Fahey. He goes well fresh and conditions should suit, which points to him picking up where he left off last year.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
King’s Coronation (6.00 Wolverhampton)
The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old looks the right type to step forward from his debut and should take the beating in the maiden event.
David Toft
Speed figures
Justus (2.45 Pontefract)
Has been In decent form over hurdles this winter for Micky Hammond and best Flat time performance came in similar conditions at Doncaster a year ago.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Before Midnight (4.30 Ludlow)
Brings good form to this level and has a good record fresh. Track and trip should suit, as does the dry forecast.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Still Standing (4.55 Wolverhampton)
Finished really well over course and distance when third last month. He's running off a lower weight this time out and can go close again.
George Bonds
Read these next . . .
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 1 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's eight-line perm for a decent all-weather card
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton, Huntingdon and Fairyhouse on Easter Monday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's eight-line perm for a decent all-weather card
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton, Huntingdon and Fairyhouse on Easter Monday