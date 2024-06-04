Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Reaching High 4.03 Leicester

Pedigree groaning with stamina; in the circumstances he's outperformed over shorter so far and his recent AW handicap debut (1m2f) has worked out well with the first and third both clear winners since; up 2lb but this stiffer test looks sure to suit; major chance.

Charencey 4.38 Leicester

Returned to form and posted a career best when returned to turf and dropped back to 7f over C&D (good) last month; has also run well on good to soft here; did it readily last time and a 5lb rise may well not stop him.

Mr Wonderful 7.45 Lingfield

One promising effort for Richard Hannon last season; showed this mark was workable with a good third at Newcastle on his stable/handicap debut three weeks ago, unable to cope with a rapid improver but shaping second best on the day; still has potential after just four starts; leading contender.

Camacho Man 8.45 Lingfield

Made a pleasing stable debut at Southwell in April (1m4f; after 724 days off) and confirmed he retained all his ability with an impressive win in a 0-55 handicap at Leicester last week (1m2f, good to soft); has to concede weight to his rivals but he looked a cut above this level and will take some beating.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Leicester, Southwell and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.