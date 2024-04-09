Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Enochdhu 2.45 Thirsk
Won Windsor handicap on second start last term (1m3f, soft) and is now 1lb lower; will come on for recent reappearance run; has plenty going for him.
Burj Malinka 3.15 Thirsk
Kept on for fourth at Doncaster on his return to turf 16 days ago (5f, soft); the return to 6f should be in his favour and he's lurking on a dangerous mark; one to be interested in.
Supasunrise 3.30 Hereford
Seemed to stay the 2m7f last time but drops back to his winning trip (2m4f, soft) and it's been a solid season overall thus far; big player.
Easy Equation 8.30 Southwell
Placed in all three starts since joining this yard, the latest when beaten less than a length at Newcastle (2m, Tapeta) last month; record over C&D reads 1415332 and he looks the one to beat dropped slightly in grade.
Published on 9 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 9 April 2024
