Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Southwell is the place to be for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee, and Apache Star brings the best recent form to the table in the opener (5.30) as he seeks to end a string of runner-up finishes.

A tight staying handicap (6.00) is up next. Eve Johnson Houghton's horses are flying and Robusto gets the vote on his stable debut. He is open to improvement at the trip, as is Isle Of Sark .

The progressive Bearwith , who notched a career-high Racing Post Rating when second on his return at Newcastle 15 days ago, is banked on in the 1m3f handicap (6.30).

Mick and David Easterby have been banging in the winners lately and the booking of Jim Crowley catches the eye on Ring Of Gold in the next (7.00). Ruth Carr's horses are also going nicely and Streak Lightning has a decent chance of being on the premises.

Gressington is also banked on in the 7f novice (7.30). He landed his debut decisively over course and distance and looks up to defying a penalty.

The final leg (8.00) is tricky. Bazball looks worth a try at 7f in headgear after she was never a factor over 6f on All-Weather finals day. Bellarchi , the other Nick Bradley Racing filly, is entitled to build on her Pontefract return last week on unsuitably deep ground.

Southwell Placepot tips

5.30

2 Apache Star

6.00

2 Isle Of Sark

3 Robusto

6.30

6 Bearwith

7.00

1 Streak Lightning

11 Ring Of Gold

7.30

2 Gressington

8.00

2 Bellarchi

6 Bazball

1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

