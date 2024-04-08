Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Southwell is the place to be for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee, and Apache Star brings the best recent form to the table in the opener (5.30) as he seeks to end a string of runner-up finishes.
A tight staying handicap (6.00) is up next. Eve Johnson Houghton's horses are flying and Robusto gets the vote on his stable debut. He is open to improvement at the trip, as is Isle Of Sark.
The progressive Bearwith, who notched a career-high Racing Post Rating when second on his return at Newcastle 15 days ago, is banked on in the 1m3f handicap (6.30).
Mick and David Easterby have been banging in the winners lately and the booking of Jim Crowley catches the eye on Ring Of Gold in the next (7.00). Ruth Carr's horses are also going nicely and Streak Lightning has a decent chance of being on the premises.
Gressington is also banked on in the 7f novice (7.30). He landed his debut decisively over course and distance and looks up to defying a penalty.
The final leg (8.00) is tricky. Bazball looks worth a try at 7f in headgear after she was never a factor over 6f on All-Weather finals day. Bellarchi, the other Nick Bradley Racing filly, is entitled to build on her Pontefract return last week on unsuitably deep ground.
Southwell Placepot tips
5.30
2 Apache Star
6.00
2 Isle Of Sark
3 Robusto
6.30
6 Bearwith
7.00
1 Streak Lightning
11 Ring Of Gold
7.30
2 Gressington
8.00
2 Bellarchi
6 Bazball
1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 8 April 2024inTote Betting
Last updated 18:00, 8 April 2024
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Bath Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
- Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Bath Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
- Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet