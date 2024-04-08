Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Run This Way (3.15 Thirsk)

Course-and-distance winner who is 16lb lower than when last winning here in April 2022. Likes soft ground and will benefit from a high draw. Has had a wind surgery since her last run and can bounce back with a win.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Run This Way15:15 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Paul Midgley

Eyecatcher

Love Your Work (5.15 Thirsk)

Best known as an all-weather campaigner but showed he could handle testing ground when second at Chester last year (winner of that race has won four of his 11 starts since).
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Love Your Work17:15 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Darryll Holland

Handicappers' nap

Ask Me Another (4.00 Hereford)

Should improve over longer trips as he gets older, but the Robbie Llewellyn-trained filly showed enough at Taunton last time to suggest she is capable of opening her account in this company.
Steve Mason

Silk
Ask Me Another16:00 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Price (3lb)Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

Speed figures

Dandy Spirit (3.45 Thirsk)

Clocked best time in past year when winning on testing ground last spring, therefore conditions today should be ideal.
Craig Thake

Silk
Dandy Spirit15:45 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Dark horse

Soul Seeker (4.15 Thirsk)

Looked like he needed the run when returning on the all-weather at Newcastle last month and is 4lb lower than his last winning mark.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Soul Seeker16:15 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

West Country nap

Whynotnowroy (3.00 Hereford)

Caught the eye when second at Taunton on penultimate start and gave encouragement again last time. Still well treated and should handle conditions.
James Stevens

Silk
Whynotnowroy15:00 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Keiran Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 8 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:23, 8 April 2024

