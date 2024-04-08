Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Run This Way (3.15 Thirsk)

Course-and-distance winner who is 16lb lower than when last winning here in April 2022. Likes soft ground and will benefit from a high draw. Has had a wind surgery since her last run and can bounce back with a win.

Lee Sharp

Run This Way 15:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Paul Midgley

Eyecatcher

Love Your Work (5.15 Thirsk)

Best known as an all-weather campaigner but showed he could handle testing ground when second at Chester last year (winner of that race has won four of his 11 starts since).

Steffan Edwards

Love Your Work 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Darryll Holland

Handicappers' nap

Ask Me Another (4.00 Hereford)

Should improve over longer trips as he gets older, but the Robbie Llewellyn-trained filly showed enough at Taunton last time to suggest she is capable of opening her account in this company.

Steve Mason

Ask Me Another 16:00 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Charlie Price (3lb) Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

Speed figures

Dandy Spirit (3.45 Thirsk)

Clocked best time in past year when winning on testing ground last spring, therefore conditions today should be ideal.

Craig Thake

Dandy Spirit 15:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Dark horse

Soul Seeker (4.15 Thirsk)

Looked like he needed the run when returning on the all-weather at Newcastle last month and is 4lb lower than his last winning mark.

Rob Sutton

Soul Seeker 16:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

West Country nap

Whynotnowroy (3.00 Hereford)

Caught the eye when second at Taunton on penultimate start and gave encouragement again last time. Still well treated and should handle conditions.

James Stevens

Whynotnowroy 15:00 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Keiran Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

