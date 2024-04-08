Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt nap
Run This Way (3.15 Thirsk)
Course-and-distance winner who is 16lb lower than when last winning here in April 2022. Likes soft ground and will benefit from a high draw. Has had a wind surgery since her last run and can bounce back with a win.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
Love Your Work (5.15 Thirsk)
Best known as an all-weather campaigner but showed he could handle testing ground when second at Chester last year (winner of that race has won four of his 11 starts since).
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Ask Me Another (4.00 Hereford)
Should improve over longer trips as he gets older, but the Robbie Llewellyn-trained filly showed enough at Taunton last time to suggest she is capable of opening her account in this company.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Dandy Spirit (3.45 Thirsk)
Clocked best time in past year when winning on testing ground last spring, therefore conditions today should be ideal.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Soul Seeker (4.15 Thirsk)
Looked like he needed the run when returning on the all-weather at Newcastle last month and is 4lb lower than his last winning mark.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Whynotnowroy (3.00 Hereford)
Caught the eye when second at Taunton on penultimate start and gave encouragement again last time. Still well treated and should handle conditions.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thirsk
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horseracing tips at Thirsk on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 8 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:23, 8 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horseracing tips at Thirsk on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horseracing tips at Thirsk on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet