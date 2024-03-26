Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Loup De Maulde 3.50 Taunton

Very progressive over hurdles since joining current stable in autumn 2022 (four wins) and drew clear to score by 7l off his lower chase mark at Huntingdon (2m7f, soft) nine days ago; has 7lb penalty to carry here but still commands respect.

Joker De Mai 4.05 Newcastle

Ex-French; won easily at Lingfield (2m3f, good to soft) on second stable start and at least as good when runner-up to a well-handicapped horse at Kempton (2m5f, soft); strong form claims and he's Harry Derham's only runner on the card.

Rivers Corner 5.05 Newcastle

Thrashed a subsequent winner at Wincanton (3m, heavy) and made light work of a 10lb rise at Taunton (3m, soft; form franked); a first Newcastle runner for the Dorset-based trainer Syd Hosie; 2-2 under Harry Atkins; likely to prove tough to beat in hat-trick mission despite a further 10lb rise.

Bint Havana Gold 7.15 Southwell

2-3 since switched to handicaps, the wins coming over this trip and the defeat when dropped to 5f; likely there's more in the tank and her yard is having a fine run at present.

