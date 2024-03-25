Southwell Placepot tips: Gary Savage attempts to grab a slice of the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Southwell has a £50,000 guaranteed placepot and plenty of runners should ensure a decent payout.

It starts at 4.15 with a 14-runner apprentice handicap over 1m4f. Molly Mischief should cope with the slight drop in trip while Opticality looks sure to go well for Callum Hutchinson.

There's not much to go on in the juvenile maiden (4.45) but David Loughnane has a 31 per cent strike-rate with two-year-olds at the track the last five seasons and Off The Bench is by a good sire of juveniles in Ardad, so I'll make him a banker.

There's a trappy 5f handicap at 5.15 where the course form of Smooth Silesie should be enough to see her nab a place. Dylan Cunha has booked Rhys Clutterbuck – who is 4-14 for the stable – for Justahunch, so expect him to go well.

The 7f maiden (5.45) looks wide open. Zariela caught the eye a couple of times last year and trainer Sean Woods has a 23 per cent strike-rate with three-year-olds at the track in the past five years.

Woods also has a good candidate in the second division of the maiden in Pentacle. Oisin Murphy is two from four for the stable and takes the ride. The form of Asinara's Kempton debut is solid and she's also included.

Ruth Carr will surely get some wins out of Dawn Of Liberation, who showed promise on his stable debut last time and should go close in the final leg, the 7f handicap (6.45). Baileysgutfeeling can also go well in the retained headgear.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.15

1 Molly Mischief

9 Opticality

4.45

1 Off The Bench

5.15

3 Smooth Silesie

9 Justahunch

5.45

11 Zariela

6.15

8 Asinara

9 Pentacle

6.45

1 Dawn Of Liberation

7 Baileysgutfeeling

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

