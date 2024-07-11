Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Whistlejacket 2.25 Newmarket

500,000gns yearling; failed to justify a shade of odds-on in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot but he still ran a big race on much faster ground than when hammering the third-placed Arizona Blaze the time before in a Listed race at the Curragh (5f, soft); this extra furlong looks a better fit (he made his debut at 6f and was running on strongly last time) and it would perhaps be unwise to ignore the apparent level of confidence behind him at Ascot.

Sergeant Wilko 3.00 Newmarket

Progress stalled as a two-year-old but he's looked an improved model this year, winning a 6f handicap at Newcastle in fine style in March and adding a Leicester handicap to his haul 45 days ago (6f, good to soft); only six ran at Leicester but the form has worked out and there was a lot to like about the way he knuckled down under pressure; 3lb rise fair enough and further rain won't be a problem.

Hamish 3.35 Newmarket

Has won a remarkable eight Group 3 races, and made it five wins in a row at that level at Newbury (1m4f, good to soft) in April; excellent second in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom (1m4f, good to soft) subsequently and holds leading form claims today; has a preference for slow ground.

Otago 7.50 Epsom

Stable has won two of the last three runnings, including with this gelding (from 3lb higher) three years ago (followed up back here a week later); still off his last winning mark and return to 7f should suit; acts on any ground and highly respected.

