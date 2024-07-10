Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Otago (7.50 Epsom)

Shaped as if in good form when ridden closer than usual to the pace over a mile at Brighton last time. Refitted with the cheekpieces, in which he was successful off this mark at Brighton last October, this dual course-and-distance winner should find the race run to suit, if reverting to more patient tactics under Charlie Bennett.

Paul Curtis

Otago 19:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Eyecatcher

Valentia Island (4.10 Newmarket)

The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Starspangledbanner shaped nicely over course and distance on her debut and can reverse form with Miss Fascinator.

Mark Brown

Valentia Island 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

The Punt nap

Kitty Rose (4.45 Newmarket)

Oisin Murphy's mount was beaten a head by a subsequent Classic runner-up on her reappearance and gets 5lb from all of her rivals here.

Charlie Huggins

Kitty Rose 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Mick Price & Michael Kent Jnr

Newmarket nap

Lead Artist (4.45 Newmarket)

Very impressive when winning at York last time, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt has since worked nicely on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Lead Artist 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Sergeant Wilko (3.00 Newmarket)

The Kevin Ryan-trained sprinter is on the upgrade, earned a personal-best last time and may still be ahead of his revised mark.

Dave Edwards

Sergeant Wilko 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Dark horse

Sea Emily Run (4.10 Newmarket)

Slowly away on her debut and had to overcome traffic issues, but ran on pleasingly to finish a close-up fourth. Looked in need of that experience and would be no surprise if she took a big step forward.

Tom Gibbings

Sea Emily Run 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

