- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Otago (7.50 Epsom)
Shaped as if in good form when ridden closer than usual to the pace over a mile at Brighton last time. Refitted with the cheekpieces, in which he was successful off this mark at Brighton last October, this dual course-and-distance winner should find the race run to suit, if reverting to more patient tactics under Charlie Bennett.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Valentia Island (4.10 Newmarket)
The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Starspangledbanner shaped nicely over course and distance on her debut and can reverse form with Miss Fascinator.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Kitty Rose (4.45 Newmarket)
Oisin Murphy's mount was beaten a head by a subsequent Classic runner-up on her reappearance and gets 5lb from all of her rivals here.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Lead Artist (4.45 Newmarket)
Very impressive when winning at York last time, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt has since worked nicely on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Sergeant Wilko (3.00 Newmarket)
The Kevin Ryan-trained sprinter is on the upgrade, earned a personal-best last time and may still be ahead of his revised mark.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Sea Emily Run (4.10 Newmarket)
Slowly away on her debut and had to overcome traffic issues, but ran on pleasingly to finish a close-up fourth. Looked in need of that experience and would be no surprise if she took a big step forward.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'He's going to take a big step forward' - Tom Segal has two tips for the opening day of Newmarket's July festival on Thursday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Newmarket
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £100,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £100,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals