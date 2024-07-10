Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Otago (7.50 Epsom)

Shaped as if in good form when ridden closer than usual to the pace over a mile at Brighton last time. Refitted with the cheekpieces, in which he was successful off this mark at Brighton last October, this dual course-and-distance winner should find the race run to suit, if reverting to more patient tactics under Charlie Bennett.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Otago19:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Eyecatcher

Valentia Island (4.10 Newmarket)

The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Starspangledbanner shaped nicely over course and distance on her debut and can reverse form with Miss Fascinator.
Mark Brown

Silk
Valentia Island16:10 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

The Punt nap

Kitty Rose (4.45 Newmarket)

Oisin Murphy's mount was beaten a head by a subsequent Classic runner-up on her reappearance and gets 5lb from all of her rivals here.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Kitty Rose16:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Mick Price & Michael Kent Jnr

Newmarket nap

Lead Artist (4.45 Newmarket)

Very impressive when winning at York last time, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt has since worked nicely on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Lead Artist16:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Sergeant Wilko (3.00 Newmarket)

The Kevin Ryan-trained sprinter is on the upgrade, earned a personal-best last time and may still be ahead of his revised mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Sergeant Wilko15:00 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Dark horse

Sea Emily Run (4.10 Newmarket)

Slowly away on her debut and had to overcome traffic issues, but ran on pleasingly to finish a close-up fourth. Looked in need of that experience and would be no surprise if she took a big step forward.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Sea Emily Run16:10 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

