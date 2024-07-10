Newmarket Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £100,000 guarantee

I do whatever I can to avoid selecting favourites in Placepots on big days and only a winner will do in the Bahrain Trophy (1.50) that opens Newmarket's July festival.

Ancient Wisdom is yet to go on from his juvenile days and looks a shaky favourite. Space Legend and Royal Supremacy make more appeal after fine efforts in the King Edward VII.

Ain't Nobody readily landed the Windsor Castle and should thrive over an extra furlong in the July Stakes (2.25). Course-and-distance winner Billboard Star is the dark one.

The 6f handicap (3.00) will need some coverage. Zabriskie Point could develop into a Group sprinter this term, Dark Vintage and Two Tribes ran well in the Palace of Holyroodhouse and are worth trying at this trip, while Sergeant Wilko will love conditions.

Banking on eight-year-olds isn't for me, so I'll leave Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35) jolly Hamish out the perm. Arrest and Giavellotto are huge players anyway.

There isn't much form to go off in the fillies' maiden (4.10). Sea Emily Run and the newcomer Pearl Of Windsor each have a Lowther entry and might be underestimated.

The Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45) is more open than the market suggests. Interesting outsiders Native American and Socialite get the nod.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

4 Royal Supremacy

5 Space Legend

2.25

1 Ain't Nobody

3 Billboard Star

3.00

3 Dark Vintage

5 Zabriskie Point

7 Two Tribes

12 Sergeant Wilko

3.35

1 Giavellotto

3 Arrest

4.10

7 Pearl Of Windsor

8 Sea Emily Run

4.45

4 Native American

5 Socialite

2x2x4x2x2x2 = 128 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.